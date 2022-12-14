Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week award

Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield was nominated for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award this week. The award is given to the player in the conference who was deemed to play the best in games spanning from December 5 through December 11.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid ultimately won the award in the East. He averaged over 43 points per game for the Sixers during the week.

Hield had a strong stretch of performances in that timeframe. He averaged 22 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game, including a season-high 28 points in the Pacers win over the Wizards last Friday. He shot 45.2% from three-point range during the four games.

"Buddy, he can just score," Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton said of Hield during the week. He noted that Hield, who has been Haliburton's teammate for his entire NBA career, has been aggressive and attacked his matchups.

The Pacers went 2-2 during the week, and Hield's defense was better than it usually is. He had one of his best stretches of the season, and he was recognized with the Player of the Week nomination. It was his second nomination this season.

Indiana is 14-14 and takes on the Golden State Warriors tomorrow night. Hield had 17 points, nine rebounds, and five assists against the 2022 NBA Champions earlier this season.