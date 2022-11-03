Indiana Pacers guards Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Indiana Pacers guards Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield were both nominated for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award for games played between October 24 and October 30, the league announced on Monday.

Ultimately, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo earned the honor as the Bucks went 3-0 and he put up absurd stats.

The Pacers went 2-2 during the week, including an impressive win on ESPN against the Washington Wizards and a franchise record setting night in Brooklyn vs the Nets.

Hield averaged 21.3 points per game during the week, and he shot 47.6% from three-point range on 42 attempts. He was hot from the field, which was huge for the blue and gold. He added 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in the four games.

"His approach is always pretty consistent. He's going to be aggressive, he's a great mover without the ball. He plays with a certain joy that is fun to watch," head coach Rick Carlisle said of Hield. "He has the ability to get hot and to have hot streaks and to have extended hot streaks. Last week was a good week. We're working to make this one another good week."

Haliburton, meanwhile, averaged a double-double during the week, posting averages of 21.8 points and 10.3 assists per game. He made half of his two-point and three-point shots during the seven-day span and only missed one free throw. His offensive output was excellent.

During the week, Haliburton dished out his 1,000th career assist. "His playmaking ability, his ability to get guys involved, to get guys open and easy looks... he's looking like an All-Star right now," Haliburton's old teammate, Justin Anderson, said of his play this season.

Behind Hield, Haliburton, and big performances from youngsters Bennedict Mathurin and Chris Duarte, the Pacers had a successful five-game road trip. The blue and gold next hit the court on Friday when they host the 4-5 Miami Heat.