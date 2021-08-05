Indiana Pacers Sign First Round Pick Chris Duarte

The Indiana Pacers announced that they have signed their first round pick Chris Duarte.

On Wednesday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they have signed 13th overall pick Chris Duarte.

The Tweet with the announcement from the Pacers can be seen in a post embedded below from their Twitter account, and more from the Pacers on the signing can be read here.

Duarte was drafted by the Pacers last week in the NBA Draft after he spent two seasons at the University of Oregon playing for the Ducks.

2019-20: 12.9 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 1.7 SPG

2020-21: 17.1 PPG 4.6 RPG, 1.9 SPG

As seen above, he made big strides in the scoring department during his second season.

He also went from 33.6% shooting from the three-point range in his first season to 42.4% from three in his second season.

The 24-year-old is originally from Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

