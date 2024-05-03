Indiana Pacers to play two games in Paris vs San Antonio Spurs in January of 2025
Earlier this week, the NBA announced that the Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs will face off in the 2025 NBA Paris Games.
The announcement says that the two games will be in January of 2025. The Spurs currently roster French phenom Victor Wembanyama while the Pacers don't currently have any French players. Per the announcement, it will be the third and fourth games in Paris for the Spurs but the first for the Pacers.
Previous reporting suggested that this announcement could be coming. "I'm looking forward to it very much," Wembanyama said, per ESPN. To date, the NBA has played seven times in Paris, and the 2024 Olympics will be held there.
In 2024, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets battled at Accor Arena in Paris. They only played one game, though, while the Pacers and Spurs will play in two.
In the past, Indiana has played in Berlin, Seville, Taipei, Beijing, Manila, and Mumbai for preseason outings. Back in 2017, Indiana faced the Denver Nuggets in London for the NBA's Global Games series.
Indiana and San Antonio split their two games this season, with the Spurs winning the more recent battle. The NBA France twitter account shared that the games will be on January 23 and 25, 2025.
A previous release from the NBA explained that there have been more NBA players from France than from any other country outside North America. The league is becoming more popular in France, and the Pacers will now be a part of it.
