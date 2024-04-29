Myles Turner has best career playoff game for Indiana Pacers as film time and maturity mesh
INDIANAPOLIS — The last time Myles Turner played in a playoff game before this season, he was just 24 years old. He was young and in just his fifth season. His rookie scale contract extension had just started. It was a different chapter of his life.
Since then, Turner has anchored himself in Indianapolis — a city he now calls his second home. He's survived constant trade rumors and remained with the blue and gold, and after a contract extension last season, he asserted himself as a leader this season. The Pacers may not have reached the 2024 postseason at all without Turner and his late-season play.
Now, with the Pacers back in the playoffs, Turner is once again proving his value. Friday night, the Pacers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks for a pivotal Game 3 after the two teams split the first two duels in Milwaukee. Indiana had a chance to take their first lead in the series.
During Games 1 and 2, Pacers forward Pascal Siakam was incredible. He tore apart the Bucks coverages — no matter what frontcourt player had the Siakam assignment, he punished it. His expertise and overall skill guided the blue and gold early in the series. It also helped Turner in a major way.
Siakam was so good that the Bucks had to change the way they were defending Turner. The matchups were more typical and expected in Game 3 — Bucks center Brook Lopez, who is a strong defender but is slower and ground bound, had the Turner assignment.
That gave the Pacers starting center more chances to set screens, get his teammates room to attack, and then get into space either via a pick-and-pop or roll. It was up to Turner to make the shots, but they were going to be there for him.
On Indiana's first possession of Game 3, they went to a pick-and-pop with Tyrese Haliburton and Turner, and the big man ended up hitting a tough yet makeable step back three over Lopez. It set the tone for what would end up being Turner's best-ever playoff game on a night that the Pacers needed him to be great.
"We ask a lot of him. He's doing amazing with that," Pacers forward Pascal Siakam said of Turner. "Locked in on defense and on offense."
As the game progressed, the 28-year old continued to find space. He wiggled free for 21 shot attempts, the third-most of any player in the game and tied for the most on the Pacers until the final possession. He knocked down 10 shots in Game 3 after making 14 total in the first two games, and he upped his shot volume significantly. The Bucks coverage played a part in that.
Turner was 10/21 and 4/10 from deep. Being able to be that accurate on a high volume was important for the blue and gold, and many of his shots came in key moments. They felt big, and having an answer to Bucks' runs was needed.
The coverage that Turner was seeing was similar to how Milwaukee covered him during the regular season. It was familiar to him as it was something he faced before the Pacers acquired Siakam. Turner watched the tape of past games to remind himself of what it looked like before Game 3. He wanted to make sure he could handle the defense that was coming. "I do a lot of film work, film study," Turner said after Game 3. "We played these guys five times this year. I watched every single game. Just watched how they guarded me on different occasions."
Head coach Rick Carlisle said when players evolve in the NBA, their film watching process becomes more streamlined. That's the case for Turner and his film approach. Carlisle has been Turner's coach for the last three seasons and has seen him evolve with experience.
That development allowed Turner to play his best postseason game. He was prepared and decisive. Whatever the Bucks threw at him, he had an answer for, and his defense was good, too. He cut off drives.
The nine-year veteran finished with 29 points, nine rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Indiana needed all of it to pull out a close game in overtime. Without Turner, they almost certainly lose Game 3.
Turner opened the game with a huge bucket that set the tone. He matched big baskets from Khris Middleton with impressive shots of his own. He never shrunk. It was impressive.
In the end, that all led to a Pacers win. And it was a career game from Turner, who set his playoff scoring high by seven points. His previous best was 22 — which he did twice. It was a dominant outing.
"He's remained a positive influence, a positive leader, and a guy that every day comes in and works at his craft," Carlisle said of Turner becoming a leader. That was all on display Friday night.
"I'm just going to continue to keep working and continue to keep doing the things that makes me unique," Turner added after the second Pacers win in the series.
The Pacers emerged from that game with a victory. They are up 2-1 in the series. None of that would be a fact without Turner's excellent Game 3.
