Adjustments and focus were key for Indiana Pacers in Game 4. They will be even more vital the rest of the series.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have talked often throughout their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks about staying focused even at their high points. It was a message from forward Pascal Siakam before the series, and it's been a note from head coach Rick Carlisle before and after almost every game.
Sunday night, before the Pacers hosted the Bucks for Game 4, Carlisle detailed that thinking again. Even with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard out for the Bucks, he reminded his team how good Milwaukee can be. He ran through some of the best scoring nights the Bucks had gotten from Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, and Khris Middleton during the regular season. As the head coach, he wanted to make sure his team was prepared even with a 2-1 series lead.
"We're not even to the halfway point [of the series]," Carlisle reminded his team before the game.
He stressed the importance of focus and perspective. Every game, Carlisle has noted that it will be the hardest battle of the series yet, a natural consequence of a best-of-seven set progressing. Game 4 was going to be that once again for the blue and gold.
His team came out flat. Milwaukee's biggest lead of the entire game came 3.5 minutes into the action as they were more aggressive, forceful, and precise. For a Pacers team playing at home with a chance to take a commanding lead in the series, they needed to find their rhythm.
But after 6.5 minutes, the Pacers had the lead, the right mental state, and fight. They knocked down a trio of outside shots around that time, and they suddenly snapped into gear. Carlisle's message got through to them — Milwaukee isn't an easy opponent even when they are banged up.
Even after wins, the head coach has shared that it's important to stay focused. Sometimes, it can even be harder for a team to stay the course after big wins in the playoffs. It's easy to exhale and believe that what has been working will continue to work.
Forward Pascal Siakam explained something similar before the series. He's a former NBA champion and has multiple deep playoff runs on his resume. He knows what it takes for a team to win in the postseason.
"I'm just making sure that we stay calm through it all," he said before the series. He wouldn't let his teammates get too low after losses — like he did after Game 1. Siakam also made sure to keep his group level headed after victories, which was important after Games 2 and 3.
Heading into Game 4, that was as important as ever. The Pacers were playing from ahead for the first time of the series. Their opponent was down two stars. It would be natural for Pacers players to take a deep breath.
Instead, they came out firing. They were tough and gritty and hit triple after triple. They kept battling and held a lead for the majority of the first half. Even with Milwaukee finding success with their undermanned roster, the Pacers knew what was at stake despite being a younger team.
"Every inch of the court is going to be fought for," Carlisle said before the fourth outing. He was spot on.
His team battled, and they were ready to adjust. Myles Turner continued to attack a favorable matchup. Tyrese Haliburton pushed into more scoring chances. Obi Toppin raced ahead every instance he could.
It all came together in the third quarter as the Pacers knocked down seven outside shots. They outscored Milwaukee 31-21 in the frame to expand their halftime lead, and they never looked back. It was a massive quarter for the Pacers.
The Bucks were playing more through Lopez in the post. Middleton was great again, and Malik Beasley kept canning threes. Despite being short handed, the visitors were solid. They have championship experience and weren't going to fold.
But the Pacers had the right message before the game and throughout the series. They were ready for Lopez's new style. They erased Beasley's impact by attacking his flimsy defense. Middleton was inaccurate from the field. Indiana kept finding little edges thanks to their adjustments, and they were able to get a victory.
"It's going to be a tough series. We've got to keep fighting," Siakam said after Game 2. That's what the Pacers were able to accomplish in Game 4, and they walked out of the building with another win.
The final score was 126-113. Turner and Haliburton led the way, but several role players were important for the blue and gold. They never looked ineffective or stuck in the mud, and they were ready for Milwaukee's adjustments.
That's what it will take for the Pacers to win the series. They have three chances to win one more time, so they'll need to find that mentality and game plan focus again. Blowing a 3-1 series lead is possible, and two of the final three games could be on the road. Indiana can't afford mental hiccups.
"It's not about looking backward. It's about looking at the facts that are on the table right now," Carlisle said. With a 3-1 series lead, his team has to continue to look ahead.
