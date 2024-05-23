Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Game 2: Xavier Tillman is available, final injury report, official starters May 23
The Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics meet again tonight for Game 2 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics took Game 1 in overtime and will hope to start the series with a 2-0 lead, but the Pacers stand in their way.
Indiana feels like they beat themselves in Game 1. If they clean up their turnovers and fouls, they'll have a better chance to win Game 2. Their potent offensive gives them a chance every night, but the Celtics are equally effective when it comes to scoring and could run away with any game.
Here are the official starting lineups and injury reports for Game 2.
Indiana Pacers injury report
The Pacers will be missing Bennedict Mathurin (torn right labrum) tonight. His season is over, though he was warming up before this game.
Indiana Pacers starting lineup
Guard: Tyrese Haliburton
Guard: Andrew Nembhard
Forward: Aaron Nesmith
Forward: Pascal Siakam
Center: Myles Turner
This lineup was effective during the regular season, posting a plus-minus of +66 in 444 minutes. In the playoffs, they are +68 in 273 minutes — they were only +2 in Game 1 of this series.
Boston Celtics injury report
The Celtics listed Kristaps Porzingis (right soleus strain) as out. Xavier Tillman (personal reasons) is available after missing Game 1.
Boston Celtics starting lineup
Guard: Derrick White
Guard: Jrue Holiday
Forward: Jaylen Brown
Forward: Jayson Tatum
Center: Al Horford
The second game of the Conference Finals will start in about 30 minutes. For more on Game 2, click here.
