Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Game 2: Xavier Tillman is available, final injury report, official starters May 23

The Celtics host the Pacers again tonight

Tony East

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell warms up before the Pacers take on the Boston Celtics in TD Garden for Game 2 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals. (Mandatory Photo Credit: PacersSI)
The Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics meet again tonight for Game 2 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics took Game 1 in overtime and will hope to start the series with a 2-0 lead, but the Pacers stand in their way.

Indiana feels like they beat themselves in Game 1. If they clean up their turnovers and fouls, they'll have a better chance to win Game 2. Their potent offensive gives them a chance every night, but the Celtics are equally effective when it comes to scoring and could run away with any game.

Here are the official starting lineups and injury reports for Game 2.

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Pacers will be missing Bennedict Mathurin (torn right labrum) tonight. His season is over, though he was warming up before this game.

Indiana Pacers starting lineup

Guard: Tyrese Haliburton

Guard: Andrew Nembhard

Forward: Aaron Nesmith

Forward: Pascal Siakam

Center: Myles Turner

This lineup was effective during the regular season, posting a plus-minus of +66 in 444 minutes. In the playoffs, they are +68 in 273 minutes — they were only +2 in Game 1 of this series.

Boston Celtics injury report

The Celtics listed Kristaps Porzingis (right soleus strain) as out. Xavier Tillman (personal reasons) is available after missing Game 1.

Boston Celtics starting lineup

Guard: Derrick White

Guard: Jrue Holiday

Forward: Jaylen Brown

Forward: Jayson Tatum

Center: Al Horford

The second game of the Conference Finals will start in about 30 minutes. For more on Game 2, click here.

