Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Eastern Conference Finals series schedule
The Indiana Pacers punched their ticket to the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday, taking down the New York Knicks in seven games in the second round. It was a long, tough series, but Indiana got it done by crushing the Knicks in Madison Square Garden.
Now, Indiana will play in the Eastern Conference Finals. They'll take on the Boston Celtics, the best team in the NBA during the regular season. The Pacers went 2-3 vs the Celtics during the regular season, being one of just four teams to topple Boston twice.
But the Celtics are terrific. They're 8-2 in the postseason and have dominated both of their first two opponents. They'll be a tough matchup for the Pacers, though the blue and gold have run through the first two rounds with their impressive offense.
"They're a team that just set the pace for the entire league this year," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of Boston on Sunday evening. "We have an idea of what we are getting into up there with their crowd and the level or talent they have. But this is a challenge that we've earned, and we're looking forward to it."
The series begins on Tuesday night in Boston. The Celtics had the best record in the NBA this season, so they have home court advantage. Indiana will host up to three games in the series if things go their way.
Beginning with Game 1, this series will go every other day until it ends. The entire schedule for the best-of-seven set can be seen below.
The Pacers and Celtics have met in the playoffs six times before, and Boston won four of those series. They were all in the first round, though, so this is the highest stakes the battle has ever contained. It all begins Tuesday night.
