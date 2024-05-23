Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Game 2 preview: Start time, where to watch, injury report, betting odds May 23
The Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics will battle for Game 2 of their 2024 Eastern Conference Finals series tonight. The Celtics currently lead the best-of-seven set 1-0 after a dramatic win in Game 1 on Tuesday.
The Pacers feel like they beat themselves, though. They had many turnovers and fouls, which prevented them from getting a result they badly wanted. Two down stretches were also crushing. They'll hope to be better tonight, though Boston is capable of big scoring games at any time thanks to their potent offense.
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip off time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Where to watch: NBA League Pass, ESPN
Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are big underdogs as they are currently +8.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 224.5.
Pacers vs Celtics Injury Report
The Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin (torn labrum) as out. He won't play in the playoffs.
The Celtics listed Kristaps Porzingis (right soleus strain) as out and Xavier Tillman (personal reasons) as questionable.
Key Matchup
Tyrese Haliburton vs Jrue Holiday: Haliburton has to guard someone talented by default in this series, and that put him on Holiday often in Game 1. The former All-Star guard scored 28 points and had some success in the post, and his defense was solid, too.
Haliburton is also a mega talent, though. The All-NBA guard scored 25 points and dished out 10 assists with Holiday guarding him throughout the night. Both point guards will hope to be better defensively while maintaining their offensive output in Game 2.
