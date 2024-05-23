Report: Kristaps Porzingis return for Boston Celtics in series vs Indiana Pacers could come as soon as Game 4
According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, injured Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis could return during the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Celtics are currently in a best-of-seven set with the Indiana Pacers, and Boston leads 1-0. They won Game 1 on Tuesday. Porzingis has been sidelined since April 29 with a right soleus strain and missed the entire second round of the playoffs.
"I'm told that he's also going to miss Game 2 in Boston. But when this series returns to Indiana, I'm told that Porzingis could return as soon as Game 4 on Monday," Wojnarowski said on NBA Countdown Tuesday night.
Game 4 is next Monday in Indy, and it would be on May 27. That's nearly a full month since Porzingis, a former All-Star, last played. Wojnarowski reported that the Celtics aren't going to rush him back.
"There is momentum that he will return in this series, and it could be as soon as Game 4 Monday in Indiana," Wojnarowski said. That will be huge for the Celtics chances in the series and postseason in general. The Pacers need to take advantage of his absence and win some games prior to Porzingis' return.
His skill and size, in tandem, are hard to cover. The Latvian big man averaged 12.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game against Indiana across four regular season outings, and the Celtics went 3-1 in those battles.
Porzingis has already been ruled out for Game 2. With the big man sidelined, Al Horford and Luke Kornet have filled the center rotation for Boston. The Celtics are 9-2 in the playoffs so far and will be a tough opponent for the Pacers going forward.
Indiana lost Game 1 of the series due to a shocking number of mistakes in the final minute of regulation. They'll hope to be better in Game 2 and beyond, because the degree of difficulty of the series will increase once Porzingis returns.
- Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton makes Third-Team All-NBA, earns a larger contract via rookie-scale extension. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Eastern Conference Finals series schedule. CLICK HERE.
- Historic offensive night for Indiana Pacers leads to historic Game 7 win over New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers can't overcome turnovers and lose Conference Finals Game 1 to Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers