Indiana Pacers wing Chris Duarte breaks out of slump vs Memphis Grizzlies: 'I needed it'

Indiana Pacers forward Chris Duarte entered Saturday night in the worst slump of his career. The young wing had 14 points in Boston on December 21 in a win, but in the ensuing 11 games, Duarte averaged 3.2 points per game on 18.3% shooting from the field. He couldn't make anything.

The 2021 lottery pick knocked down his first shot in a game against the Atlanta Hawks on December 27. He didn't make another until his second attempt against the Portland Trail Blazers on January 6 — collectively, Duarte missed 21 shots in a row.

"He was out for a month and a half. These things take time," head coach Rick Carlisle said of Duarte's struggles on January 6. Duarte sat out for over six weeks with a left ankle sprain earlier in the season. "It's a conditioning and then a rhythm thing. I see signs of him getting close."

Carlisle detailed how difficult it can be for a player to get their edge and rhythm back after missing significant time. It was clear that Duarte was struggling with that task, though he was mostly taking open shots and doing what he could to fit in with the team after missing 21 games.

He had a few makes — albeit mixed in with several misses — earlier this week against the Knicks and Hawks, suggesting he was on the precipice of a breakout game. On Saturday night, that performance happened.

In a loss against the Memphis Grizzlies, Duarte was the Pacers best player. He went 7/15 and made more shots than any other Pacer. He knocked down four threes, grabbed three rebounds, and dished out three assists. He was extremely productive and was a +2 in an 18-point loss.

In the end, Duarte finished with 25 points, his second-best outing of the season and fourth-best of his entire career. He looked mentally engaged and in rhythm all night, two traits that had been missing from recent performances. Duarte looked more like the 2021-22 version of himself.

"Feels good man. I needed it. I needed to see the ball go in," Duarte said after the game. He thanked Pacers coaches and his teammates — specifically T.J. McConnell — for helping him stay positive off the court. "It's great. Felt like I found some rhythm out there thanks to T.J. and my teammates."

Duarte's struggles were jarring. He was an excellent shooter and solid scorer as a rookie, and while growth is not linear in the NBA, there was hope that he would continue on that same path this season. That hasn't happened every night, though, as the two-year pro has adjusted to new teammates and a new play style.

Some of Duarte's struggles can be chalked up to bad luck and a dip in confidence. He's taking better shots this year, they just aren't going in — 65.9% of his shot attempts have been classified as "open" or "wide open" by the NBA this season, up from 57.3% as a rookie. The looks he gets have been great, he's just struggled to actually make them.

Despite not seeing the ball go down, he remained confident and watched tape from his first season to keep his spirits up. "I kept saying to myself, 'it's coming, it's close, and I'm going to have a breakout, I'm going to get over this'," Duarte said Saturday. He was right.

Like Carlisle noted, Duarte's teammates were patient with him. They know how hard it can be to reacquire rhythm after missing more than a month. McConnell missed several months last season with a wrist injury, so he knows that better than anyone.

"I feel like people forget that he was out at least a month. It's not as simple as just getting thrown back into the lineup and going to produce like you did," McConnell said of Duarte. "It takes time," he added. McConnell, who has been a key veteran for many young Pacers, reminded Duarte to stay positive and that these sorts of stretches can happen over a long season.

Duarte had a few down stretches last season, especially around the All-Star break. But none were this poor. That's why it is so significant that he broke out of his slump, even just for one confidence-building night. The Pacers will hope that he can continue to play better going forward.

"Chris Duarte's night tonight was significant. You sit out for a month and a half with an ankle [injury], coming back into it is not simple. You don't just step back in and start making shots," Carlisle said postgame. He let Duarte get more time to build his rhythm, and the 25-year old played more than 26 minutes of action for the second time this season. "Tonight, all that stuff bore some fruit in terms of his rhythm and those kinds of things. That was great to see."

Carlisle has been telling Duarte to concentrate on his defense and competitiveness in recent games to keep him focused. Finally, on Saturday night, that all paid off.

"We all know what Chris can do. Obviously, Chris has been dealt a tough hand this season," center Jalen Smith said after the game. Almost all of the Pacers roster has seen Chris Duarte play better than he has in the last few weeks, and they know he is capable of nights like he had on Saturday. His slump-busting performance will help his confidence, and that mental boost could lead to more effective performances going forward.