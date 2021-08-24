It's Reggie Miller's Birthday!

It's Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller's birthday on Tuesday. Miller was a five-time All-Star and had many memorable moments with the Pacers, including against the New York Knicks in the 1994 NBA Playoffs and playing against Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal in the 2000 NBA Finals.

On Tuesday, it's Reggie Miller's 56th birthday, and the five-time All-Star got a happy birthday wish from the only NBA team he ever player for (see Tweet below from the Indiana Pacers).

Miller is a Pacers legend and led the franchise to their only NBA Finals appearance.

In 2000, they played in the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal Led Los Angeles Lakers.

Some notes on Miller:

Career-high 24.6 points per game in 1990

Made the playoffs 15 times

Played 18 years in the NBA

One NBA Finals appearance

Made his first All-Star game in just his third season

His #31 jersey is retired by the Indiana Pacers

He leads the team's entire history in points (25,279)

He leads the team's entire history in minutes (47,619)

He leads the team's entire history in assists (4,141)

He leads the team's entire history in steals (1,505)

He leads the team's entire history in three-pointers made (2,560)

Hall of Famer

He is a TNT broadcaster

Miller also had an infamous moment in the NBA Playoffs with New York Knicks super fan Spike Lee.

The video of what happened in the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Ball Street Journal.

