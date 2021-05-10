J. Cole is Now a Pro Basketball Player
J. Cole has signed with the Rwanda Patriots, the Athletic's Shams Charania reports.
Rapper J. Cole has signed on to be a pro basketball player, Shams Charania of the Atheltic reported on Monday.
The famous rapper is now a member of the Rwanda Patriots in the Basketball Africa League and will play three-six games, Charania reported.
Cole has been known as a hooper and has been seen working out with NBA trainer Chris Brickley many times, and he has also played in the NBA's Celebrity game at All-Star weekend before.
Complex Sports posted back in 2019 about Brickley and his training mentioning Cole.
One of the times that he worked out with Brickley can be seen in a post below.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- DRAMA IN INDY: Indiana Pacers' assistant coach Greg Foster was suspended for Thursday's game, and Goga Bitadze was fined for their altercation on the sideline in Wednesday's game against the Kings, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE.
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: The Wizards beat the Pacers on Saturday night and jumped over them in the standings as well. However, the significant accomplishment of the night was not getting the ninth seed, but Russell Westbrook tied Oscar Robertson's all-time triple-double record that stood for over four decades. CLICK HERE.