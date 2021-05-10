Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

J. Cole is Now a Pro Basketball Player

J. Cole has signed with the Rwanda Patriots, the Athletic's Shams Charania reports.
Author:
Publish date:

Rapper J. Cole has signed on to be a pro basketball player, Shams Charania of the Atheltic reported on Monday.

The famous rapper is now a member of the Rwanda Patriots in the Basketball Africa League and will play three-six games, Charania reported.

Cole has been known as a hooper and has been seen working out with NBA trainer Chris Brickley many times, and he has also played in the NBA's Celebrity game at All-Star weekend before. 

Complex Sports posted back in 2019 about Brickley and his training mentioning Cole.

One of the times that he worked out with Brickley can be seen in a post below.


Related stories on NBA basketball

  • BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • DRAMA IN INDY: Indiana Pacers' assistant coach Greg Foster was suspended for Thursday's game, and Goga Bitadze was fined for their altercation on the sideline in Wednesday's game against the Kings, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE.
  • RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: The Wizards beat the Pacers on Saturday night and jumped over them in the standings as well. However, the significant accomplishment of the night was not getting the ninth seed, but Russell Westbrook tied Oscar Robertson's all-time triple-double record that stood for over four decades. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_13880488_168388303_lowres
News

J. Cole is Now a Pro Basketball Player

LakersLeBronJamesWave
News

NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Status Revealed

USATSI_16027162_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards' Bradley Beal Status Against Hawks

USATSI_16052251_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards' Russell Westbrook Can Break NBA History Against The Hawks

USATSI_16028526_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Pacers' Game With Cavaliers on Monday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

USATSI_16027059_168388303_lowres
News

Luka Doncic Gets Flagrant Foul in Mavericks Cavaliers Game

USATSI_15989000_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Standings: The Bulls Are Coming for The Pacers

USATSI_15412473_168388303_lowres
News

Hornets and Pelicans Starting Lineups in Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball Showdown

USATSI_15913202_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Cavaliers Starting Lineup Against Luka Doncic and Mavericks