J. Cole is Now a Pro Basketball Player

J. Cole has signed with the Rwanda Patriots, the Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

Rapper J. Cole has signed on to be a pro basketball player, Shams Charania of the Atheltic reported on Monday.

The famous rapper is now a member of the Rwanda Patriots in the Basketball Africa League and will play three-six games, Charania reported.

Cole has been known as a hooper and has been seen working out with NBA trainer Chris Brickley many times, and he has also played in the NBA's Celebrity game at All-Star weekend before.

Complex Sports posted back in 2019 about Brickley and his training mentioning Cole.

One of the times that he worked out with Brickley can be seen in a post below.



