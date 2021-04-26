NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Jarrett Allen Throws Down Huge Dunk Against Russell Westbrook and The Wizards

Jarrett Allen had a big dunk on Sunday night.
Jarrett Allen was a talented player in the Brooklyn Nets young core for the last few seasons. However, as the team acquired James Harden, Allen was sent as part of the multi-team to the Cleveland Cavaliers; the move gave them the ability to get rid of Andre Drummond and gave them a center for the future.

On Sunday evening, Allen threw down a monstrous dunk against Russell Westbrook and the Wizards.

The video of the great dunk can be seen in a Tweet below from Bleacher Report.

  • SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick" Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
  • Myles Turner is OUT Indefnitley the Pacers announces on Monday Evening: Myles Turner, the Pacers leader in blocks, who had missed six consecutive games before returning on Sunday against the Hawks playing 34 minutes, will once again be out. The team announced an injury to his toe that has him out for an indefinite period. CLICK HERE
  • Pacers lost in Indiana on Monday night to Spurs 109-94: The Pacers returning from their three-game road trip and five days on the road came home to play the Spurs and looked out of gas Monday night's contest. CLICK HERE.
  • The Lakers have been a mess without LeBron James in the lineup: Without James, the team has been lousy in those 19 games this season. If they want to get a good seed for the playoffs, they will need James to return healthy soon. CLICK HERE

