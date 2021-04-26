Jarrett Allen Throws Down Huge Dunk Against Russell Westbrook and The Wizards

Jarrett Allen was a talented player in the Brooklyn Nets young core for the last few seasons. However, as the team acquired James Harden, Allen was sent as part of the multi-team to the Cleveland Cavaliers; the move gave them the ability to get rid of Andre Drummond and gave them a center for the future.

On Sunday evening, Allen threw down a monstrous dunk against Russell Westbrook and the Wizards.

The video of the great dunk can be seen in a Tweet below from Bleacher Report.