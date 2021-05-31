Pacers Wish Jeremy Lamb a Happy Birthday

Jeremy Lamb of the Indiana Pacers turned 29-years-old on Sunday, and the Indiana Pacers wished their shooting guard a happy birthday in a Tweet below.

Lamb averaged 10.1 points per game for the Pacers this past season but played in just 36 games and missed the team's final month of the season.

He will head into his third year with the Pacers next season after coming over from the Charlotte Hornets as a free agent in 2019.

