Pacers Wish Jeremy Lamb a Happy Birthday
Jeremy Lamb turned 29-years-old on Sunday.
Jeremy Lamb of the Indiana Pacers turned 29-years-old on Sunday, and the Indiana Pacers wished their shooting guard a happy birthday in a Tweet below.
Lamb averaged 10.1 points per game for the Pacers this past season but played in just 36 games and missed the team's final month of the season.
He will head into his third year with the Pacers next season after coming over from the Charlotte Hornets as a free agent in 2019.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29th. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.