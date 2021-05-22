Jimmy Butler Makes Giannis Antetokounmpo Stumble in Bucks Heat Game

Jimmy Butler and the Heat are currently playing Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in Game 1.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are in the middle of the first game of their seven-game series, which is also a rematch of last year's second-round matchup in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

During the first quarter, the two team's leading stars had an entertaining sequence. As Giannis Antetokounmpo backed down Jimmy Butler in the post, Butler did the infamous pull the chair out move and caught Antetokounmpo off guard.

The highlight can be seen in a post embedded below from ESPN.

The Bucks were 5.5-point favorites over the Heat on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

