NBA Injuries: 76ers' Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons Status Against Jerami Grant and Pistons

Joel Embiid will start on Saturday against the Pistons, but Ben Simmons will be out.

Joel Embiid will start on Saturday evening against the Detroit Pistons. The star center had been listed as questionable with "injury recovery".

The 76ers are 46-21, and the Pistons are 20-47, so the game is a clash of the top and bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the 76ers other All-Star Ben Simmons has been ruled out for the game on Saturday night due to a back injury.

In a game against the worst team in the Eastern Conference, it makes sense for Simmons to sit even if the injury is not too severe because the playoffs are later this month, and the end of the day will define the 76ers this season.

The 76ers are 9-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

The Pistons will also have Jerami Grant in the lineup who had show up on the injury report with an knee injury.

