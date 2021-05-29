Pacers' Justin Holiday Has an Incredible Stat

Justin Holiday has played in every available game over the last three years.

Justin Holiday has played in every available game over the last three years and is just one of two players in the entire NBA to be such an iron man.

The post about Holiday's impressive stat can be seen in a Tweet below from the Pacers' official Twitter account.

Holiday averaged 10.5 points per game for the Pacers this past season and, of course, played in every single game.

