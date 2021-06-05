NBA Playoffs: "He Destroyed Us" Luka Doncic Speaks About Kawhi Leonard After Mavericks Fall to Clippers
Kawhi Leonard torched the Mavericks for 45 points in the Clippers win.
The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 104-97 to force a Game 7 in Los Angeles.
Kawhi Leonard went off for 45 points, and still, neither team has won a home game in the series.
After the game, Luka Doncic spoke about Leonard, and the video can be seen below from Bleacher Report.
The Clippers were 2.5-point road favorites over the Mavericks, according to FanDuel.
More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here.
More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here.
