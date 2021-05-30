Celtics' Kemba Walker Official Status Against Nets
Kemba Walker will not play on Sunday night.
Kemba Walker will not play for the Boston Celtics against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday in Game 4.
The former All-Star point guard is missing a critical game as the Celtics can tie the series at 2-2.
The status of Walker for Game 4 on Sunday can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Brooklyn Nets are 9-point favorites over the Boston Celtics in Game 4, according to FanDuel.
