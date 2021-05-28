NBA Playoffs: Kemba Walker's Status Against Nets

Kemba Walker will play Game 3 in Boston against the Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets have taken a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Boston Celtics after crushing them in the first two games in Brooklyn.

On Friday, Kemba Walker has been listed as probable for the game after showing up on the injury report.

The status of the former All-Star Walker can be seen below in a post from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nets are 8-point favorites over the Celtics for Game 3, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball