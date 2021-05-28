NBA Playoffs: Kemba Walker's Status Against Nets
Kemba Walker will play Game 3 in Boston against the Nets.
The Brooklyn Nets have taken a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Boston Celtics after crushing them in the first two games in Brooklyn.
On Friday, Kemba Walker has been listed as probable for the game after showing up on the injury report.
The status of the former All-Star Walker can be seen below in a post from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Nets are 8-point favorites over the Celtics for Game 3, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season last week in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.
- JAYSON TATUM WILL RETURN FOR GAME 3: Celtics' All-Star Jayson Tatum exited Game 2 on Tuesday evening against the Brooklyn Nets with an eye injury. The Celtics lost the game 130-108 and are trailing in the series 2-0 as they head back to Boston for Games 3 and 4. Tatum, however, will return for Game 3. CLICK HERE.