NBA Playoffs: ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Gives His Prediction For 76ers Hawks Series
Kendrick Perkins says that the Hawks will beat the 76ers in six games.
On Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia, the Atlanta Hawks marched in and got a 128-124 road win over the 76ers to grab Game 1 of the series.
Trae Young had 35 points and ten assists.
Current ESPN analyst and former NBA player Kendrick Perkins gave his prediction for how the series would end in a Tweet on Monday.
The Tweet from Perkins can be seen in a post below.
More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.
