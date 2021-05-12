Kevin Durant Status in Nets Spurs Game

The Brooklyn Nets will be without Kyrie Irving on Wednesday night after taking an elbow to the face in Tuesday's win over the Bulls. However, the Nets, who are just two games behind the 76ers for the first seed in the Eastern Conference, will have James Harden back after his long absence.

In addition to Harden being back, Kevin Durant is not on the injury report regardless of the Nets on the second night of a back-to-back.

The status of Durant can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Nets are currently 4.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

While the Nets will not have their big-three in action, they will get to see how Durant and Harden play together after such a long time out for Harden.

