NBA News: Lakers' Kyle Kuzma With a Strong Quote About Wanting to Win
Kyle Kuzma and the Los Angeles Lakers season ended on Thursday evening.
Kyle Kuzma and the Los Angeles Laker had their season come to an end with a 113-100 loss to the Phoenix Suns on their home floor on Thursday night.
Kuzma had just two points in the final game.
During his exit interview on Friday, the fourth-year player gave a firm quote about wanting to win and hoping to get better for next season.
The quote can be seen below from Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.