NBA News: Lakers' Kyle Kuzma With a Strong Quote About Wanting to Win

Kyle Kuzma and the Los Angeles Lakers season ended on Thursday evening.

Kyle Kuzma and the Los Angeles Laker had their season come to an end with a 113-100 loss to the Phoenix Suns on their home floor on Thursday night.

Kuzma had just two points in the final game.

During his exit interview on Friday, the fourth-year player gave a firm quote about wanting to win and hoping to get better for next season.

The quote can be seen below from Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball