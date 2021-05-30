Nets' Kyrie Irving Pre-Game Outfit Before Game in Boston Against Celtics

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are in Boston for Game 4 against the Celtics.

The Brooklyn Nets can take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Boston Celtics (without Kemba Walker) in Boston on Sunday night in Game 4.

Before the game in Boston, the Nets' official Twitter account posted Kyrie Irving's pre-game outfit, and the photo can be seen in a post below.

The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets are 9-point road favorites over the Boston Celtics in Game 4, according to FanDuel.

