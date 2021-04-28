Lakers are in For a Huge Test Against Russell Westbrook and Wizards
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 8-12 when LeBron James does not play this season (via Stat Muse), and on top of that, they missed Anthony Davis for a large chunk of those games.
Davis thankfully returned last week, but the Lakers are still without their best player, and while the playoffs should land them as the favorite in every series, they are still currently without home-court advantage.
As of today, the Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference. On Wednesday night, they play the Wizards, who are currently the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference. At first glance, the Lakers should win this contest with just Davis and no James.
However, that may not be the case. The Wizards are currently 10-2 in their last 12 games and have won eight of their last ten games. They are rolling right now, and the Lakers will need a strong start to hold off Russell Westbrook (who is in the middle of a historic triple-double streak) and Bradley Beal, the top scorer in all of basketball.
Here are some tweets about the two teams heading into the game.
- SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick" Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
- Myles Turner is OUT Indefnitley the Pacers announced Last Week: Myles Turner, the Pacers leader in blocks, who had missed six consecutive games before returning on Sunday against the Hawks playing 34 minutes, will once again be out. The team announced an injury to his toe that has him out for an indefinite period. CLICK HERE
- The Lakers have been a mess without LeBron James in the lineup: Without James, the team has been lousy in those 20 games this season. If they want to get a good seed for the playoffs, they will need James to return healthy soon. In the games without James, the Lakers have gone 8-12 this season. CLICK HERE
- The Pacers Lost to Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers on Tuesday night: The loss was a lot more than just a run-of-the-mill blow-out loss; the Pacers also lost out on their historic streak. CLICK HERE