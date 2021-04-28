Lakers are in For a Huge Test Against Russell Westbrook and Wizards

The Lakers are currently without Lebron James, and are going up against a red hot Wizards team led by Russell Westbrook.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 8-12 when LeBron James does not play this season (via Stat Muse), and on top of that, they missed Anthony Davis for a large chunk of those games.

Davis thankfully returned last week, but the Lakers are still without their best player, and while the playoffs should land them as the favorite in every series, they are still currently without home-court advantage.

As of today, the Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference. On Wednesday night, they play the Wizards, who are currently the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference. At first glance, the Lakers should win this contest with just Davis and no James.

However, that may not be the case. The Wizards are currently 10-2 in their last 12 games and have won eight of their last ten games. They are rolling right now, and the Lakers will need a strong start to hold off Russell Westbrook (who is in the middle of a historic triple-double streak) and Bradley Beal, the top scorer in all of basketball.

