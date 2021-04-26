Lakers Give Update on LeBron James Status

Lakers Give Update on LeBron James Injury Status
Frank Vogel gave an update on the status of LeBron James, Ryan Ward of LakersNation relayed.
LeBron James posted a video to his Instagram of him running, and the footage hinted that a return could be soon.
The video of him on the court can be seen in a Tweet from Overtime below.
However, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel says that James is still out indefinitely, Ryan Ward of LakersNation relayed on Monday.
The Tweet from Ward can be seen below.
"LeBron James remains out indefinitely, says Frank Vogel." Ward Tweeted on Monday evening.
The Lakers are 7-12 in 19 games without James this season via Stat Muse.
