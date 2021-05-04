Lakers' LeBron James Injury Update

LeBron James is expected to miss the next two games against the Clippers and Trail Blazers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be getting some bad news on Tuesday afternoon, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that LeBron James will likely miss the next two games for the Lakers against the Clippers and Trail Blazers.

James is coming off an ankle injury that kept him sidelined for over a month and had just returned on Friday evening against the Kings. In the next game, against the Raptors on Sunday, he left early due to his ankle giving him problems again.

Before their 93-89 win on Monday evening against the Nuggets, the Lakers came in tied for the sixth seed. They had also lost six out of seven games, but the win boosted them to the fifth seed in the Western Conference and gave them a full game lead over the Trail Blazers in the standings.

James has played in 43 games this season and has averaged 25.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.

