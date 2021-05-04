Steph Curry With a Can't Miss Move in Warriors Pelicans Game

Steph Curry has been sensational this season. The two-time NBA MVP has been averaging over 31 points per game and keeping the Golden State Warriors afloat in the wild Western Conference.

The NBA world had been used to them being a dynasty after their five straight trips to the NBA Finals that started during the summer of 2015 and went all the way until they lost to the Raptors in 2019.

On Monday evening, the superstar guard had 41 points and led the Warriors to a 123-108 win over the Pelicans in New Orleans.

During the game, Curry had a sensational move on Pelicans' guard Eric Bledsoe, and the video can be seen in a Tweet from Bleacher Report below.

