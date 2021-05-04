All Pacers home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

Steph Curry With a Can't Miss Move in Warriors Pelicans Game

Steph Curry had 41 points in the Warriors 123-108 win over the Pelicans.
Author:
Publish date:

Steph Curry has been sensational this season. The two-time NBA MVP has been averaging over 31 points per game and keeping the Golden State Warriors afloat in the wild Western Conference.

The NBA world had been used to them being a dynasty after their five straight trips to the NBA Finals that started during the summer of 2015 and went all the way until they lost to the Raptors in 2019.

On Monday evening, the superstar guard had 41 points and led the Warriors to a 123-108 win over the Pelicans in New Orleans.

During the game, Curry had a sensational move on Pelicans' guard Eric Bledsoe, and the video can be seen in a Tweet from Bleacher Report below.

The Indiana Pacers scored a franchise-record 152 points on Saturday night against the Thunder: The Indiana Pacers showed huge signs of life in Oklahoma City on Saturday night, and the team broke several records. CLICK HERE.

LeBron James shares an Instagram message to Russell Westbrook: After the Wizards beat down the Lakers on Wednesday night, James took to Instagram to share a public statement to his friend Russell Westbrook. CLICK HERE.

Kevin Durant has a massive third quarter against the Pacers on Friday night: On Thursday night, Kevin Durant went off for 22 points in the third quarter in Indiana. The Pacers' defensive woes continue to haunt them, and they continue to lose games on their home court. Defense and home-court advantage have been something they are historically better than most teams at. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_15920620_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry With a Can't Miss Move in Warriors Pelicans Game

USATSI_16008816_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Fall to Red Hot Wizards

USATSI_15920620_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans' Zion Williamson Laughs at Warriors' Steph Curry's Shot

USATSI_16005412_168388303_lowres
News

Carmelo Anthony Makes History in Hawks Trail Blazers Game

USATSI_15929580_168388303_lowres
News

Russell Westbrook has Video Game Stat Line Against Pacers

USATSI_15987237_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Status Against Zion Williamson and Pelicans

USATSI_12319211_168388303_lowres
News

With No LeBron James The Lakers Need to Win Against The Nuggets and Hope the Trail Blazers Lose Against the Hawks

USATSI_15689681_168388303_lowres
News

The NBA's First Ever Play-In Tournament is Coming Up

Malcolm Brogdon
News

Malcolm Brogdon Updated Status Against Russell Westbrook and Wizards