Lakers Share Hype Video Before Play-In Game With Steph Curry and Warriors
The Lakers welcome the Warriors to Staples Center on Wednesday night for the play-in game.
The Los Angeles Lakers will host Steph Curry and the Warriors on Wednesday night at Staples Center for the play-in game.
Whichever team wins becomes the seventh seed for the regular NBA Playoffs, and whichever team loses will face the winner of the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs' game for the eighth seed.
Before the game with the Warriors on Wednesday, the Lakers shared a hype video on Twitter, and the video can be seen in a post from their official Twitter account embedded below.
The Lakers are 6-point favorites in Los Angeles over the Warriors on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS BEAT HORNETS TO ADVANCE: The Indiana Pacers smacked the Charlotte Hornets at home in Indiana during the first-ever play-in tournament game and now advance on to play Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards in a battle for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. CLICK HERE.
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- STEPH AGAINST LEBRON: The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors in the play-in game on Wednesday evening at Staples Center. The duel between LeBron James and Steph Curry is the first time they have played each other in the playoffs since the 2018 NBA Finals. CLICK HERE