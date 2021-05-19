Lakers Share Hype Video Before Play-In Game With Steph Curry and Warriors

The Lakers welcome the Warriors to Staples Center on Wednesday night for the play-in game.

The Los Angeles Lakers will host Steph Curry and the Warriors on Wednesday night at Staples Center for the play-in game.

Whichever team wins becomes the seventh seed for the regular NBA Playoffs, and whichever team loses will face the winner of the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs' game for the eighth seed.

Before the game with the Warriors on Wednesday, the Lakers shared a hype video on Twitter, and the video can be seen in a post from their official Twitter account embedded below.

The Lakers are 6-point favorites in Los Angeles over the Warriors on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.

