NBA Playoffs: LeBron James and the Lakers Will Play Steph Curry and The Warriors

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will battle in the NBA's Play-in Tournament.

NBA fans will have a lot of nostalgia later this week when Steph Curry and LeBron James will face off the NBA Playoffs for the fifth time.

The two notably faced each other in the NBA Finals in four straight seasons from 2015-19 when James was on the Cavaliers.

Curry is still on the Golden State Warriors, but now James is on the Los Angeles Lakers and the two NBA superstars will face each other once again in the NBA Playoffs.

However, this time, they will face each other in the NBA's new play-in tournament, as the Lakers finished as the seventh seed and the Warriors completed their season as the eighth seed.

The Lakers beat the Pelicans 110-98 on Sunday evening, but their win did not matter as the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets and own the tiebreaker.

James exited the game in the fourth quarter after hurting his ankle, and the video can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.

Earlier in the day on Sunday, the Warriors beat the Grizzlies 113-101, and Curry officially won the NBA scoring title, averaging 31.8 points per game.

