Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker Hits a Clutch Shot Over Nuggets' Nikola Jokic

On Monday evening the Lakers beat the Nuggets 93-89, and the win catapulted them to the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets 93-89 on Monday evening in Los Angeles. The team had come into the game as losers of six out of their last seven games, and LeBron James was out after just returning on Friday from his month-long ankle injury. 

Late in the game, with the score 91-89 in favor of the Lakers, Talen Horton-Tucker stepped up big time for the Lakers by scoring a layup with 15 seconds left over Nikola Jokic. 

Horton-Tucker initially missed his first attempt but then grabbed the rebound and put up another shot which went through the net.

The layup gave the Lakers a four-point lead and made it a two-possession game with little time remaining. 

The highlight is posted below from Bleacher Report in a Tweet. 

The win was a huge one for the Lakers because the Trail Blazers lost 123-114 to the Hawks in Atlanta, and that gave the Lakers a full game advantage over the Blazers. 

With the Mavericks not playing on Monday evening, the Lakers leaped over them as well and got themselves into the fifth seed. 

Horton-Tucker finished with ten points, but his two points at the end were some of the biggest all season for the Lakers.

