Lance Stephenson Blew in the Ear of Heat's LeBron James On This Day Seven Years Ago
Seven years ago Lance Stephenson tried to mess with LeBron James in a funny way.
May 28, 2014, will forever be remembered as the day that Pacers' guard Lance Stephenson blew in the ear of LeBron James during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
The series was the second straight year the Pacers and Heat had met in the conference finals, and the Heat won both times.
The video of the incident can be seen in the video below from Ballislife.
