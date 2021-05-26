NBA Playoffs: Lakers' LeBron James Status Against Suns

LeBron James and the Lakers will play Game 2 against the Suns on Tuesday.

LeBron James will play for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Phoenix Suns for Tuesday's Game 2 contest.

The Lakers lost the first game of the series by a score of 99-90 and will look to have a strong rebound in this one.

James' status of playing in the game can be seen in a post embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Lakers are 2-point favorites in Phoenix for Game 2 against the Suns, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.

