NBA Playoffs: Suns Beat Lakers in Game 1

The Suns beat the Lakers 99-90 on Sunday.

In Devin Booker's first-ever playoff game, he led the Phoenix Suns to a win over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 99-90.

Booker had a game-high 34 points, and Deandre Ayton had 21 points and 16 rebounds.

Meanwhile, LeBron James only had 18 points but did have seven rebounds and 11 assists.

Game 2 will be on Tuesday in Phoenix once again.

The Lakers were 2-point underdogs against the Suns in Phoenix on Sunday for Game 1, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game with the Suns can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball