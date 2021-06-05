Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs: Lakers' LeBron James Gave Suns' Devin Booker A Special Treat

LeBron James gave Devin Booker a special treat after the Suns eliminated the Lakers.
The Los Angeles Lakers lost 113-100 to the Phoenix Suns, which ended their season.

Devin Booker went off for 47 points and 11 rebounds; after the game, LeBron James gave Booker his signed jersey.

The Suns now advance to the second round of the playoffs.

The photo of the two, and the jersey, can be seen below via Bleacher Report, who got the photo from the NBA's Twitter. 

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.

