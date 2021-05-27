NBA Playoffs: Lakers' LeBron James Tweets About 76ers Fan Pouring Popcorn on Wizards' Russell Westbrook

LeBron James sent out a Tweet about the incident with Russell Westbrook and a 76ers fan.

The Los Angeles Lakers had the night off on Wednesday evening. LeBron James sent out a Tweet about the incident with Russell Westbrook and a 76ers fan (video can be seen of popcorn being poured on Westbrook from Bleacher Report below).

James' Tweet can be seen in a post below from his official Twitter account.

"In these arenas, you gotta start protecting the players," Westbrook said after the game on Wednesday night via ESPN posted below.

