Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Playoffs: Lakers' LeBron James Tweets About 76ers Fan Pouring Popcorn on Wizards' Russell Westbrook

LeBron James sent out a Tweet about the incident with Russell Westbrook and a 76ers fan.
Author:
Publish date:

The Los Angeles Lakers had the night off on Wednesday evening. LeBron James sent out a Tweet about the incident with Russell Westbrook and a 76ers fan (video can be seen of popcorn being poured on Westbrook from Bleacher Report below).

James' Tweet can be seen in a post below from his official Twitter account.

"In these arenas, you gotta start protecting the players," Westbrook said after the game on Wednesday night via ESPN posted below.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season last week in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.
  • JAYSON TATUM LEAVES GAME: Celtics' All-Star Jayson Tatum exited Game 2 on Tuesday evening against the Brooklyn Nets with an eye injury. The Celtics lost the game 130-108 and are trailing in the series 2-0 as they head back to Boston for Games 3 and 4. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16112551_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Lakers' LeBron James Tweets About 76ers Fan Pouring Popcorn on Wizards' Russell Westbrook

USATSI_16094921_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Wizards' Russell Westbrook Speaks About 76ers Fan Pouring Popcorn on Him

USATSI_15886694_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Jazz's Donovan Mitchell Status in Grizzlies Game

USATSI_16095396_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: 76ers Fan Throws Popcorn at Wizards' Russell Westbrook

Malcolm Brogdon
News

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Tweets About His Season

USATSI_15886694_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Jazz Starting Lineup Against Grizzlies

USATSI_16077257_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Grizzlies' Starting Lineup Against Jazz

Malcolm Brogdon
News

Indiana Pacers Share Video Thanking Fans

USATSI_16118128_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Wizards' Russell Westbrook Heads to Locker Room Against 76ers