NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Pre-Game Outfit Before Clippers Game

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks can close out the Clippers on Friday.

The Dallas Mavericks can close out the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday evening on their home floor.

Neither teams has won at home yet, and the Mavericks lead the series 3-2.

Before the game, the Mavericks' Twitter account shared Luka Doncic's pre-game outfit, and the photo can be seen below.

The Clippers are 2.5-point road favorites over the Mavericks, according to FanDuel.

