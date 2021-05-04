Magic Johnson Says Nuggets' Nikola Jokic is NBA's MVP

Magic Johnson Tweeted on Sunday that while Lebron James, Joel Embiid and Steph Curry have all had their moments, Nikola Jokic has been the most consistent one all year.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has been sensational this season and has led many MVP conversations with good reason. The Nuggets are currently 43-22, the third seed in the Western Conference and since star guard Jamal Murray went down with an ACL tear, the team has not missed a beat going 9-1 over their last ten games.

Not to mention Jokic is putting up video game numbers averaging 26.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game while shooting over 40% from the three-point range and over 50% on field goals.

The tremendous play of Jokic has caught the attention of arguably the most outstanding point guard of all time. Magic Johnson shared some words about Jokic's season in a Tweet on Sunday, and the Tweet is below.

"LeBron and Joel Embiid started the season leading the MVP race, then Steph Curry had a hot streak...BUT the most consistent guy all season long has been Nikola Jokić. He's led his team to a 9-1 record since star guard Jamal Murray went out, proving he's worthy of being named MVP." Johnson Tweeted on Sunday.

The Nuggets lost to the Lakers 93-89 on Monday and will resume action on Wednesday night against the New York Knicks at home in Denver.

Related stories on NBA basketball