All Pacers home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

Magic Johnson Says Nuggets' Nikola Jokic is NBA's MVP

Magic Johnson Tweeted on Sunday that while Lebron James, Joel Embiid and Steph Curry have all had their moments, Nikola Jokic has been the most consistent one all year.
Author:
Publish date:

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has been sensational this season and has led many MVP conversations with good reason. The Nuggets are currently 43-22, the third seed in the Western Conference and since star guard Jamal Murray went down with an ACL tear, the team has not missed a beat going 9-1 over their last ten games. 

Not to mention Jokic is putting up video game numbers averaging 26.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game while shooting over 40% from the three-point range and over 50% on field goals. 

The tremendous play of Jokic has caught the attention of arguably the most outstanding point guard of all time. Magic Johnson shared some words about Jokic's season in a Tweet on Sunday, and the Tweet is below. 

"LeBron and Joel Embiid started the season leading the MVP race, then Steph Curry had a hot streak...BUT the most consistent guy all season long has been Nikola Jokić. He's led his team to a 9-1 record since star guard Jamal Murray went out, proving he's worthy of being named MVP." Johnson Tweeted on Sunday. 

The Nuggets lost to the Lakers 93-89 on Monday and will resume action on Wednesday night against the New York Knicks at home in Denver. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • CURRY DOING CURRY THINGS: Stephen Curry was up to his old tricks against Monday night, embarrassing a few New Orleans Pelicans players, most notably Eric Bledsoe. CLICK HERE
  • WESTBROOK GOES WILD: Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook put up a crazy stat line against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, even crazy for him. CLICK HERE 

USATSI_15690414_168388303_lowres
News

Magic Johnson Says Nuggets' Nikola Jokic is NBA's MVP

USATSI_16009281_168388303_lowres
News

Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker Hits a Clutch Shot Over Nuggets' Nikola Jokic

USATSI_15931609_168388303_lowres
News

Lakers Move Up After Beating Nuggets Without LeBron James and Trail Blazers Lose to Hawks

USATSI_15813081_168388303_lowres
News

Anthony Davis Has a Huge Block at The End of The Lakers and Nuggets Game

USATSI_15689681_168388303_lowres
News

The NBA's First Ever Play-In Tournament is Coming Up

USATSI_15920620_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry With a Can't Miss Move in Warriors Pelicans Game

USATSI_16008816_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Fall to Red Hot Wizards

USATSI_15920620_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans' Zion Williamson Laughs at Warriors' Steph Curry's Shot

USATSI_16005412_168388303_lowres
News

Carmelo Anthony Makes History in Hawks Trail Blazers Game