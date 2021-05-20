Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Status Against Wizards

Malcolm Brogdon is questionable on Thursday against the Washington Wizards.
Author:
Publish date:

Malcolm Brogdon is questionable for the play-in game between the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards on Thursday, and his status can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

Brogdon scored 16 points and dished out eight assists in the 144-117 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

The game was his first time playing nearly three weeks due to a hamstring injury.

"When you're dealing with hamstring issues, it can be dangerous," Brogdon said post-game on Tuesday. "There is a bit of hesitation when you're out there. There's things you're not going to do, like tonight I was not going to go for any rebounds in the crowd. I'm not jumping as high as I can. Consciously and unconsciously, you're actually thinking of stuff to avoid. Overall, I felt good. I'm glad we got the win."

The Wizards are 3.5-point favorites against the Pacers on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS BEAT HORNETS TO ADVANCE: The Indiana Pacers smacked the Charlotte Hornets at home in Indiana during the first-ever play-in tournament game and now advance on to play Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards in a battle for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_15828096_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Speaks on Game Winning Shot By LeBron James in Warriors Lakers Game

USATSI_16059768_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Pacers and Wizards on Thursday

Malcolm Brogdon
News

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Status Against Wizards

USATSI_16112551_168388303_lowres
News

Lakers' LeBron James Hits Game Wining Shot Against Warriors

USATSI_16113582_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James and Lakers With Big Comeback Against Steph Curry and Warriors

USATSI_16112900_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Blocks Lakers' LeBron James

USATSI_15828299_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Hits Buzzer Beater in Warriors Lakers Game

USATSI_15828096_168388303_lowres
News

Drake Sitting Courtside At Lakers Warriors Game

USATSI_15767206_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Warriors' Starting Lineup Against Lakers