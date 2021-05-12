Malcolm Brogdon Status Against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bucks on Thursday

Malcolm Brogdon will miss his eighth consecutive game on Thursday against the Bucks.

On Thursday, the Indiana Pacers will once again be without their star point guard Malcolm Brogdon who will miss his eighth consecutive game with a hamstring injury when they play the Milwaukee Bucks.

The status of Brogdon can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

Brogdon is averaging 21.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game in 56 games played on the season and will not get a chance to suit up against his former team, the Bucks.

After getting hurt during a game with the Brooklyn Nets nearly two weeks ago, Brogdon left the game and has not returned since the injury.

The Pacers have gone a surprising 4-3 in his absence, but also did lose the Nets game that he left early in.

