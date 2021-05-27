Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Tweets About His Season

Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted about his season on Wednesday.

Malcolm Brogdon had a fantastic season for the Indiana Pacers this season, averaging 21.2 points and 5.9 assists per game.

On Sunday, the star point guard Tweeted acknowledging his season and posted some pictures from the season.

"Blessed to make it through year 5 The marathon continues," Brogdon Tweeted Sunday.

The full post with the four photos of Brogdon and his teammates can be seen in a post embedded below from his Twitter account.

