Marcus Smart With Strong Finish Over Jimmy Butler in Celtics Heat Game

Marcus Smart had a strong finish at the basket over Jimmy Butler.
The Boston Celtics (35-32) and Miami Heat (36-31) are currently battling on ESPN, and while both teams have disappointed this season, there are still NBA Playoff implications on the line on Sunday. 

The Celtics remain just one game behind the Heat for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and while neither team will likely get home-court advantage, the seventh seed has to play in the play-in tournament. 

During the game, the Celtics are without All-Star Jaylen Brown, but in the first quarter, they got a nice bucket from Marcus Smart.

Smart took it coast-to-coast and had a nice finish over well-known defensive stopper Jimmy Butler. 

The video can be seen in a post from the Celtics below.

