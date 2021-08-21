Rick Carlisle Faces Old Team In December

Mavericks' Luka Doncic And Mark Cuban Will Have A Very Weird Matchup With This Team In December And January
The Dallas Mavericks (owned by Mark Cuban) employed Rick Carlisle as their head coach for 13 years.
He led them to the 2011 NBA Finals where they won an NBA Championship with Dirk Nowitzki and beat LeBron James and the Miami Heat.
The past three seasons he also got to coach All-Star Luka Doncic.
However, Carlisle and the Mavericks parted ways this off-season, and the Indiana Pacers (where he coached as an assistant and head coach previously) hired him.
On Friday, the NBA released its 2021-22 schedule, and Carlisle and the Pacers will face Doncic and the Mavericks on December 10 in Indianapolis.
They will then head to Dallas where Carlisle will make his return to American Airlines Arena on January 29.
After coaching the Mavericks for over a decade seeing him coach against them will be an interesting site.
The full Pacers schedule can be read here.
