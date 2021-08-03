Clippers' Patrick Beverley Congratulates Pacers' T.J. McConnell

Sports Illustrated home
"Much Deserved And More Brother" Here's What Clippers' Patrick Beverley Tweeted To Pacers' T.J. McConnell

Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Clippers sent out a Tweet congratulating T.J. McConnell on his new contract with the Indiana Pacers.
Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Clippers sent out a Tweet congratulating T.J. McConnell on his new contract with the Indiana Pacers.

Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Clippers sent out a nice Tweet on Monday to Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell. 

McConnell, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, agreed to a new contract with the Pacers for four years, $35.2 million. 

The Tweets from Beverley and Wojnarowski can be seen in posts that are embedded below. 

McConnell started his career with the Philadelphia 76ers as an undrafted free agent, and has spent the last two seasons in Indiana with the Pacers. 

Last season he averaged 8.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game off the bench. 

