NBA All-Star Pacers' Domantas Sabonis Gives Season Exit Interview

Domantas Sabonis has made the NBA All-Star game two times in a row, and in his four years, the Pacers have made post-season play every year.

Although they made the play-in tournament (technically post-season play), they still did not make the regular NBA Playoffs this season, and the Indiana Pacers were not their usual selves this season.

Defensively they struggled (bottom five teams in the NBA in points per game), and instead, they were a team that scored a lot but let other teams score even more.

They also struggled with injuries for most of the year.

"I feel like all the guys on the team did a really great job of stepping up and taking advantage of their opportunity," Sabonis said during his exit interview.

Next season, they will hope to have a healthy Myles Turner, Malcolm Brogdon and T.J. Warren with Sabonis.

"We're going to have to sacrifice and look at the bigger picture and get as far as we can in the playoffs," Sabonis said. "I feel like this summer is going to be a big summer, and we're just going to have come in with a different mindset for next season."

The full exit interview with Domantas Sabonis can be viewed here.

