Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
NBA Draft: Here's What The Indianapolis Colts Tweeted After The Pacers Drafted Chris Duarte

NBA Draft: Here's What The Indianapolis Colts Tweeted After The Pacers Drafted Chris Duarte

The Indianapolis Colts sent out a Tweet after the Pacers drafted Chris Duarte with the 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft.
Author:
Publish date:
The Indianapolis Colts sent out a Tweet after the Pacers drafted Chris Duarte with the 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft.

The Indianapolis Colts sent out a Tweet after the Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday evening. 

The Tweet from the Colts (which the Pacers also retweeted) can be seen in a post that is embedded below from their Twitter account. 

A nice welcome to Indy from the NFL team who plays right down the street. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16476742_168388303_lowres
News

Report: Golden State Warriors Want Pacers' Chris Duarte?

USATSI_16477936_168388303_lowres
News

The NBA Should Change This Rule: Los Angeles Lakers Hat On An Indiana Pacers Draft Pick?

USATSI_15776559_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Draft: Here's What Pacers' Myles Turner Tweeted To Chris Duarte

rick carlisle indiana
News

Post NBA Draft: Are The Indiana Pacers Even A Playoff Team?

USATSI_15324349_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Draft: Here's What The Indianapolis Colts Tweeted After The Pacers Drafted Chris Duarte

USATSI_16227738_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Rick Carlisle Said About The NBA Draft For The Pacers

USATSI_16056138_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Draft: Here's What Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Tweeted About Pacers' Chris Duarte

USATSI_16118129_168388303_lowres
News

Are The Washington Wizards Still Better Than The Indiana Pacers After The Russell Westbrook Trade To The Lakers?

USATSI_15929580_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers' Nemesis Russell Westbrook Headed To Los Angeles In Wizards-Lakers Trade