NBA Draft Report: Pacers Sign Ohio State's Duane Washington

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the Indiana Pacers have signed Ohio State's Duane Washington to a two-way contract.

Washington played three years for the Buckeyes and averaged 16.4 points per game last season.

