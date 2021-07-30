NBA Draft Report: Pacers Sign Ohio State's Duane Washington

Sports Illustrated home
NBA Draft: Pacers Sign Ohio State's Duane Washington

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the Indiana Pacers have signed Ohio State's Duane Washington to a two-way contract.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the Indiana Pacers have signed Ohio State's Duane Washington to a two-way contract.

The Indiana Pacers have signed undrafted free agent Duane Washington out of Ohio State to a two-way contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Washington played three years for the Buckeyes and averaged 16.4 points per game last season. 

