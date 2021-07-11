NBA Finals: Bucks' Starting Lineup Against Suns

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night against the Phoenix Suns in Wisconsin.

The full lineup can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Suns have a 2-0 series lead.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

