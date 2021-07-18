Sports Illustrated home
NBA Finals: Bucks' Starting Lineup Against Suns

The Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday, and the full lineup can be seen in a post that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Bucks visit the Phoenix Suns for Game 5 of the Finals, with the series tied at 2-2.

The Phoenix Suns are 3.5-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.

